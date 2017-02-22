Virginia environmentalists disappointed by 'watered down' coal ash bill
Environmentalists and some legislators are disappointed in the General Assembly's passage of a "watered down" bill to prevent Dominion Virginia Power's coal ash ponds from polluting rivers and groundwater. The House last week removed from SB 1398 a provision requiring Dominion to complete environmental assessments of its coal ash ponds before getting state permits to close them.
