Virginia Book Notes

"The Carnival Campaign: How the Rollicking 1840 Campaign of 'Tippecanoe and Tyler Too' Changed Presidential Elections Forever" by Ronald G. Shafer Sy Montgomery's "The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration Into the Wonder of Consciousness" is the featured title for the 2017 All Henrico Reads program. Sy Montgomery channels her fascination with octopuses in "The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.