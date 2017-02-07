Virginia bill seeks to ban outdoor sm...

Virginia bill seeks to ban outdoor smoking at performances

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginians may have to put out their cigarettes before entering an outdoor performance because of a bill that emerged from the state Senate on a tiebreaker vote Tuesday. Senate Bill 938 would allow local governments to designate nonsmoking areas in an outdoor amphitheater or concert venue.

