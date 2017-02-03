Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe
A judge granted a request by Virginia's Attorney General for the Trump administration to turn over the names of all Virginia residents denied entry or removed from the United States due to recent travel ban. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Virginia can join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban, greatly expanding the scope of the lawsuit.
