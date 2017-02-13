Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring
A judge has granted the Commonwealth's motion for a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, according to Attorney General Mark Herring. Last week, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the states of Washington and Minnesota in refusing to reinstate the ban , opening the possibility that the case could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court.
