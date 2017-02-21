Virginia Assembly Passes Bill to Prevent Identity Theft
A bill that seeks to protect Virginians from losing their income tax refunds to identity thieves won final approval Wednesday in the General Assembly. The bill's sponsor, Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|7 hr
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC