Virginia AG Herring Blocks Proposed Merger of Anthem and Cigna

15 hrs ago

Shortly after Attorney General Mark Herring and state and federal partners successfully blocked the anti-competitive proposed merger of Aetna and Humana, Attorney General Herring today announced that Virginia has helped successfully block the $54 billion proposed merger of Cigna and Anthem after a judge found that the merger would be anticompetitive and would uniquely harm the insurance market in Richmond. According to the judge, the proposed merger would likely have caused higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs for working families in Virginia, as well as lower health plan quality, less innovation in the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective healthcare, and lower payments to doctors and healthcare providers.

