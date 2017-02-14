Trump Immigration Order Blocked by U.S. Judge in Virginia 28 minutes ago
President Donald Trump's order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from the U.S. for 90 days suffered another blow after a Virginia judge ruled it likely violates the rights of state residents. Monday's ruling that the Trump administration can't enforce the ban in Virginia came days after after a San Francisco appeals court refused to lift a nationwide freeze on the president's executive order in a separate suit by Washington and Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC