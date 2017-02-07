This Virginia congressman thinks the EPA is already pretty great.
At a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing today entitled " Making EPA Great Again ," Democratic Rep. Don Beyer defended the agency and trolled Trumpsters at the same time. "The EPA has achieved so much in recent years, often over the misguided objections of this committee and a Congress which has tried to make things worse," he said.
