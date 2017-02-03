This is why VDOT was pre-treating the roads in Northern Virginia on Thursday
Brine trucks were out in Northern Virginia, Thursday, but there was no snow in the forecast at that point. You may have seen brine trucks on Wednesday and Thursday in Northern Virginia, or maybe those white, salty lines on the road that portend winter storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Thu
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC