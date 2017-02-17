The 2017 legislative elections and th...

The 2017 legislative elections and the post-Trump map

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... **NOTE: THE FORM LETTER IS BLANK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Sat Thingstodoindenver 1,148
Ipedator Feb 16 Anthony 1
Beware of the Norcross brothers Feb 15 FTFU 2
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC