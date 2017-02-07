Teen accused of Virginia girl's slayi...

Teen accused of Virginia girl's slaying wants trial moved

Waco Tribune-Herald

Attorneys for David Eisenhauer say in court documents that the 19-year-old won't get a fair trial in Montgomery County or surrounding communities. They say they fear media coverage of the case has evoked "great passion and widespread prejudice."

