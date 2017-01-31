Strangeways named Best Brewery Taproom in Virginia by RateBeer
Strangeways Brewing has been named the Best Brewery Taproom in Virginia by RateBeer voters for 2016, the third year in a row that it's claimed the honor. Mekong Restaurant, which has also had a variety of top beer ratings, won the RateBeer honor for Best Beer Restaurant in the state for 2016.
