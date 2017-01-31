Strangeways named Best Brewery Taproo...

Strangeways named Best Brewery Taproom in Virginia by RateBeer

Strangeways Brewing has been named the Best Brewery Taproom in Virginia by RateBeer voters for 2016, the third year in a row that it's claimed the honor. Mekong Restaurant, which has also had a variety of top beer ratings, won the RateBeer honor for Best Beer Restaurant in the state for 2016.

