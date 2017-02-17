Staunton Man Accused of Stealing Pres...

Staunton Man Accused of Stealing Prescriptions from Veterans

A 22-year-old Staunton man is facing dozens of drug charges after an investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement. Schuyler A. Lotts is charged with 37 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, 37 felony counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

