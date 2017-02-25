Spring wildfire season begins Feb. 15...

Spring wildfire season begins Feb. 15 in Virginia

As wildfire season approaches, there is expected to be an increased threat in 2017 in some areas of Virginia because of a lingering lack of rain, minimal snowfall and growth in urban interface areas.

