Sightings drop as Virginia zoo keeps searching for red panda
In this Oct. 4, 2016 photo provided by the Virginia Zoo, Sunny, a Red Panda, appears in her habitat at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Va. Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, was in her habitat on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, but could not be found Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, and has been missing since.
