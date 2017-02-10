Shenandoah Schools Draft Budget Seeks $28.3M In Local Funding
Shenandoah County Public Schools is seeking almost $28.3 million in local operating funds for its proposed $64.8 million fiscal 2018 budget. Superintendent Mark Johnston presented the school division's funding request to the School Board during its meeting Thursday.
