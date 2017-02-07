Sanders alum to lead Tom Perriello's ...

Sanders alum to lead Tom Perriello's campaign for Virginia governor

Tom Perriello, a Democrat running to be governor of Virginia, at the women's march on January 21, 2017. Tom Perriello, the Democrat who made a surprise entry into the Virginia governor's race last month, has chosen a campaign manager who helped Sen. Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire 2016 presidential primary against Hillary Clinton.

