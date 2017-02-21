Racist video draws condemnation, is r...

Racist video draws condemnation, is removed from YouTube

19 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A civil rights group and officials at Old Dominion University are condemning a racist video that was circulating online until YouTube removed it. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the video shows a white woman in an ODU sweatshirt using expletives and racial slurs in a rap rant against black people.

