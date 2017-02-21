Racist video draws condemnation, is removed from YouTube
A civil rights group and officials at Old Dominion University are condemning a racist video that was circulating online until YouTube removed it. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the video shows a white woman in an ODU sweatshirt using expletives and racial slurs in a rap rant against black people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|3 hr
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|13 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Tue
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC