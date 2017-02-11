Protesters mob provocative Va. governor candidate as he defends Confederate statue

Corey Stewart attempts to record a Facebook Live video defending a Charlottesville Confederate statue with Thaddeus Alexander, whose Facebook video railing against liberal protesters went viral, as protesters drowned them out. Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart came to this town to defend its statue of Robert E. Lee in a downtown park, only to be swarmed by dozens of protesters who shouted him down everywhere he went.

