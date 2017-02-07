PREVIEW: Jean Schlumberger Jewelry at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
If designers require inspiration, then the nation, Virginia and indeed Richmond are indebted to a private, wealthy and erudite couple whose exquisite good taste was matched only by their legendary generosity. An eye-popping example of their passion for sheer beauty is on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in "The Rachel Lambert Mellon Collection of Schlumberger."
