Police: Man told pastor he caused mother's fatal overdose

A West Virginia man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he told his pastor he caused his mother's fatal overdose because he wanted to "end her pain." News outlets report that 44-year-old Bradford Spencer of Bluefield was arrested Saturday following the Jan. 31 death of 65-year-old Virginia Spencer.

