Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Vi...

Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

As faux $100 bills adorned with coach Geno Auriemma's face rained down on the sellout crowd at UConn after the team's 1 The bill would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia. The bill states that the Virginia Department of Health "shall not enter into a contract with, or make a grant to, any entity that performs abortions that are not federally qualified abortions or maintains or operates a facility where non-federally qualified abortions are performed."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of the Norcross brothers 16 hr Dirty Norcross 1
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC