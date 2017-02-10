Opponents of Trump's travel ban look ...

Opponents of Trump's travel ban look to score another win

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. WASHINGTON - Opponents of President Donald Trump's travel ban sought Friday to rack up another legal victory against the measure, believing they have the administration on the defensive after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order.

