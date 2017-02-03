One Virginia 2021 gathered after the Privileges and Elections meeting.
Dozens of people jeered Republicans on a House committee Friday after they declined to revive legislation aimed at changing the way political districts are drawn in Virginia. More than 100 people gathered for the meeting of the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
