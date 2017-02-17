Northern Va. commuters rate region low for traffic, but have hope
Northern Virginia's transportation system is mediocre, according to the people who use it every day, and that's hurting their quality of life. A newly released survey conducted online in December for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority finds residents rate the system around a 6 out of 10. About seven out of 10 residents say the region is doing a mostly bad job on traffic flow and congestion, but a similar proportion say the region is doing a generally good job on transportation options and on transportation infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 15
|FTFU
|2
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC