Northern Va. commuters rate region low for traffic, but have hope

Northern Virginia's transportation system is mediocre, according to the people who use it every day, and that's hurting their quality of life. A newly released survey conducted online in December for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority finds residents rate the system around a 6 out of 10. About seven out of 10 residents say the region is doing a mostly bad job on traffic flow and congestion, but a similar proportion say the region is doing a generally good job on transportation options and on transportation infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.