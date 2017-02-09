new Virginia GOP moves to fire watchdog over inmate death case

Virginia Republicans moved Wednesday to effectively fire the state's top watchdog, citing her handing of an investigation into the 2015 death of a mentally ill inmate who was jailed for stealing $5 worth of junk food. The GOP-controlled House of Delegates voted not to confirm state Inspector General June Jennings, whose office has been accused of not adequately investigating the death of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

