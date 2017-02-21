New study shows West Virginia is the ...

New study shows West Virginia is the transgender capital of America

Have you ever wondered where the most people who think they're members of the opposite sex in America can be found, percentage-wise? Los Angeles? Manhattan? San Francisco? According to a new study , West Virginia leads the nation in boys who think they are girls . If we assume that the same applies to the adult population in the same proportions, that means that in West Virginia, nearly 1% of big, burly men going down into coal mines are wearing pantyhose and miniskirts under their overalls because they believe they are girls.

