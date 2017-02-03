Navy investigating convoy's display of Trump flag
" The Navy is investigating the apparent display of a Donald Trump presidential campaign flag by the lead vehicle in a military convoy. The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the Navy has repeatedly warned sailors against appearing to endorse candidates while on the job.
