McAuliffe vows vetoes as immigration ...

McAuliffe vows vetoes as immigration issue heats up in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks after attending a Muslim community leader roundtable and prayer service at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Mosque on Feb. 3 in Sterling, Va. RICHMOND - Virginia's Democratic leaders are taking a stand against President Trump over immigration enforcement, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe promising to veto three bills passed by the Republican-controlled legislature designed to help the federal government roust undocumented residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gannett News Sued for Harassment 23 hr Victim 1
News David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents... Tue Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12) Tue el chapo Gorka 1,149
Beware of the Norcross brothers Tue USS LIBERTY 3
George Norcross Tue Mara Logo 1
Ipedator Feb 16 Anthony 1
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) Feb 12 Advents 692
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC