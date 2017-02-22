McAuliffe vows vetoes as immigration issue heats up in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks after attending a Muslim community leader roundtable and prayer service at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Mosque on Feb. 3 in Sterling, Va. RICHMOND - Virginia's Democratic leaders are taking a stand against President Trump over immigration enforcement, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe promising to veto three bills passed by the Republican-controlled legislature designed to help the federal government roust undocumented residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|23 hr
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Tue
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Tue
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC