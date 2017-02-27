Man pleads guilty to heroin conspiracy
A Winchester man pleaded guilty to conspiring to bring more than 1,000 grams of heroin into the Winchester area in federal court Tuesday. Joshua Dillon Burkhart, 27, was accused of regularly trafficking heroin between Baltimore and Winchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Feb 21
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC