Long Island college basketball player...

Long Island college basketball player accused of rape

Stony Brook University police Chief Robert J. Lenahan tells Newsday that Blair Mendy faces rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges. The 22-year-old Stony Brook sophomore from San Jose is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

