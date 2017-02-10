Learning to Live Within Our Means in ...

Learning to Live Within Our Means in West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

It was no secret that this was going to be a challenging session for the West Virginia Legislature, but following Governor Jim Justice's State of the State address Wednesday, it became dramatically more difficult. According to the Constitution of the state of West Virginia, the governor is given the task of presenting a budget to the Legislature that should provide the direction for the budget during the regular session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16) 12 min Advents 692
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Feb 6 Virginian Phart 36
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) Feb 2 pffft 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... Jan 31 bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC