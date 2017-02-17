Judge suspends city treasurer awaitin...

Judge suspends city treasurer awaiting sentencing for graft

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge is concerned about the public's trust as well as tax dollars. Treasurer Anthony Burfoot was found guilty in December of selling his votes while he served on City Council and for lying about it.

