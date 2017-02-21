Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's victory, Confederate...
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson called the current political climate a "dark period for America" during a visit with the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial board Wednesday.
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson called the current political climate a "dark period for America" during a visit with the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial board Wednesday. Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson called the current political climate a "dark period for America" during a visit with the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial board Wednesday.
#1 7 hrs ago
I wish the hell he would stay out of VA. Why doesn't he go to Chicago and help someone?
#2 7 hrs ago
I just happy to see he no longer refers to NYC as Hymietown........
