House subcommittee tables medical marijuana bill

A subcommittee of the Virginia House of Delegates voted to table a bill Feb. 15 aiming to give more patients an "affirmative defense" for the possession of medical marijuana oils. Senate Bill 1298, which was introduced by Sen. Jill Vogel last month, would have enabled patients with diseases such as cancer, Crohn's disease, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, hepatitis C and multiple sclerosis to possess cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil with written approval from a physician.

