House panel rejects redistricting reform bills
Republicans on a House subcommittee killed three redistricting reform bills Tuesday that advocates had hoped would curtail gerrymandering in Virginia. At a 7 a.m. meeting, the Elections Subcommittee of the House Privileges and Elections Committee voted 5-2 that each proposal be "passed by indefinitely," effectively ensuring that the issue is dead for the legislative session.
