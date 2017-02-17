Historian, a UVa alumna, took her shot to shape 'Hamilton'

Joanne Freeman, who is currently a professor of history and American studies at Yale University, has been studying Alexander Hamilton for more than 40 years and received her master's degree and Ph.D. at UVa. Joanne Freeman, who is currently a professor of history and American studies at Yale University, has been studying Alexander Hamilton for more than 40 years and received her master's degree and Ph.D. at UVa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.