Groups laud Virginia for outlawing female circumcision

International groups that work to combat violence against women and girls are praising the Virginia General Assembly for approving legislation that makes female genital mutilation a crime. "Passing a law that explicitly outlaws the practice sends a clear message that this is human rights abuse and is not acceptable in the U.S.," said Amanda Parker, interim executive director of the AHA Foundation.

