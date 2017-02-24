Groups laud Virginia for outlawing female circumcision
International groups that work to combat violence against women and girls are praising the Virginia General Assembly for approving legislation that makes female genital mutilation a crime. "Passing a law that explicitly outlaws the practice sends a clear message that this is human rights abuse and is not acceptable in the U.S.," said Amanda Parker, interim executive director of the AHA Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 21
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|George Norcross
|Feb 21
|Mara Logo
|1
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC