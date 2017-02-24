Governor signs bills to fight Virginia's opioid crisis
Capping off a signature issue of the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed five bills Thursday to help arm the fight against opioid abuse and fatal overdoses in Virginia. The bills address the crisis in various ways.
