Governor signs bills to fight Virgini...

Governor signs bills to fight Virginia's opioid crisis

13 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

Capping off a signature issue of the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed five bills Thursday to help arm the fight against opioid abuse and fatal overdoses in Virginia. The bills address the crisis in various ways.

