Gov. McAuliffe vetoes legislation on concealed handgun permits, switchblades, 'Tebow bill'

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe had a busy Monday as he vetoed three pieces of legislation that made its way through the General Assembly this year. McAuliffe vetoed legislation that would allow members of the military to apply for and receive concealed handgun permits at age 18. House Bill 1582 would have allowed active-duty members of the military and those with honorable discharges between the ages of 18 and 21 to receive concealed handgun permits, provided they have completed basic training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.