Gorsuch will fight for W.Va.
In late January, President Trump took an important step toward ensuring that the U.S. Supreme Court will protect the interests of the people of West Virginia. Fulfilling an important campaign promise, President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch, a brilliant jurist with a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law, to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.
