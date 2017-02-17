GOP candidates for governor stay surprisingly civil in first debate
Ed Gillespie speaks during the Millennial Advocacy Council PAC and NextGen GOP statewide candidate debate Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Ed Gillespie speaks during the Millennial Advocacy Council PAC and NextGen GOP statewide candidate debate Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Thingstodoindenver
|1,148
|Ipedator
|Feb 16
|Anthony
|1
|Beware of the Norcross brothers
|Feb 15
|FTFU
|2
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC