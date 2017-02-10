Goodyear to pay $1.75M after 4 deaths at Virginia factory
Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations found in inspections after four deaths at its Danville tire plant. The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry announced the penalties Friday.
