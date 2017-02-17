Flyways and Byways: Winter brings large flocks of ducks to central Virginia
As freezing temperatures coat Northern lakes and rivers with ice, waterfowl flee southward in search of open waters upon which to feed. Each successive winter storm that crosses the Midwest diminishes their food sources and pushes more ducks and geese into the Mid-Atlantic and Southern states.
