Five charged with murder in gang-related death of Gaithersburg teen
Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, was found dead by police in Springfield on Feb. 11 near an industrial park in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road. Two adults and three teenagers from Northern Virginia have been charged with murder in the gang-related slaying of a 15-year-old Gaithersburg girl.
