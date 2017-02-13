Fire destroys Virginia Tech research building, loss estimated to be up to $1.3M
Bob Schubert, the College of Architecture and Urban Studies' associate dean for research, says the building housed a variety of projects, including FutureHAUS, a home that contained smart technologic features. He described the loss as "devastating," saying it was a valuable site for research and many tools were kept there.
