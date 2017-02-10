Ex-news anchor to run as Democrat for...

Ex-news anchor to run as Democrat for Virginia House seat

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A former Virginia news anchor whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 says he plans to run for a seat in the House of Delegates. Chris Hurst tells The Roanoke Times that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 12th House District seat.

