Ex-news anchor to run as Democrat for Virginia House seat
A former Virginia news anchor whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 says he plans to run for a seat in the House of Delegates. Chris Hurst tells The Roanoke Times that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 12th House District seat.
