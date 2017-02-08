Ex-mayor in meth-for-sex sting no longer fighting charge
The former mayor of the city of Fairfax, a suburban Virginia community near Washington, is no longer fighting a criminal charge that he tried to trade drugs for sex last year. R. Scott Silverthorne waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a drug distribution charge Wednesday in Fairfax County General District Court.
