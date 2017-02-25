Dominion Solar Investment In Virginia Approaches $1 Billion
Release from Dominion: Richmond, Va. -- Dominion is investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of it being built at little or no cost to most customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Advents
|692
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Virginian Phart
|36
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|Feb 2
|pffft
|4
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|Jan 31
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC